Unleash the Power of Markdown to Write Better Documentation

Let UnMarkDocs Flavored Markdown take your docs to the next level

Web screen

Unique Features

Markdown is great, but serving as your documentation's medium is not what it was designed for. UnMarkDocs is the perfect solution.

New Components

UnMarkDocs provides documentation-friendly markdown elements, like oembed support, alerts, copy-to-clipboard button in code blocks, autolinking, and more.

Integrated with GitHub

Open Source is great. It means that if you have a typo, someone can send a Pull Request and fix it. To make your life easier, you can simply connect UnMarkDocs to GitHub, and we will take care of keeping your documentation updated.

Customization

Not happy with rendering and hosting your documentation, we also offer lots of customization options like uploading custom CSS, a custom logo or customizing each page at the top of the document, so you can feel at home. Learn more in our documentation.

Simple Pricing

Free forever for open-source repositories. $5/month for everyone else. No need to complicate yourself.

Markdown on steroids

We give superpowers to Markdown, so you can give superpowers to your documentation. 

# UnMarkDocs Flavoured Markdown

*[UFM]: [UnMarkDocs Flavoured Markdown] extends Markdown while adding custom syntax
that makes working with documentation simpler.

## Example

``` javascript
var demo = "This would show highlighted Javascript code with a copy button";
```

!!! info
# Infobox
This would show an alert in a charming blue color, to let you know everything is OK.
!!!

![This will render a YouTube video](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ)

![It also works with Vimeo...](https://vimeo.com/51896917)

![And with GitHub Gists](https://gist.github.com/m1guelpf/0a6d0853cff77e77356e6b9b9e52a41d)

|   We   |  Also  |
| ------ | ------ |
|Support | Tables |


To get the complete picture, click the button in the upper right corner of this code block.

Give it a try

Want to give it a spin? Create a gist with some Markdown and click the button below to render it.

Showcase

Make your life easier

Mantaining documentation is hard, so focus on that and we'll take care of the rest.

  • featured-boxes image
    less

    Complexity

    Forget about the hassle of creating a website for your documentation, and let us handle everything for you.

  • featured-boxes image
    more

    Power

    Unleash the power of embedding, alerts, code highlighting... and take your documentation to the next level.

  • featured-boxes image
    less

    Work

    Stop manually updating your documentation's website and start enjoying our auto-updating feature.

Our Plans

Love open source? We do too! Don't? We got you covered!

Open Source

$0

  • Unlimited open-source repositories
  • GitHub Integration
  • UnMarkDocs subdomain for every project
  • UFM support
  • Minimal UnMarkDocs branding
Premium

$5 /month

  • Unlimited open-source repositories
  • Unlimited private repositories
  • GitHub Integration
  • UnMarkDocs subdomain for every project
  • Custom domains
  • UFM support
  • Completely whitelabeled page
What are you waiting for?

Stop scrolling through our landing page, and start enjoying your beautiful new documentation!

FAQ

You have questions? We have answers!

What makes UnMarkDocs special?

Most documentation hosting services require you to write your documentation right into their platform, and to use complicated languages to format them. Instead, we get your documentation from GitHub, and let you use all the customizations Markdown provides, and even more with our markdown flavour.

Who made UnMarkDocs?

Glad you asked! I'm Miguel Piedrafita, a 16-year-old who loves to code. You can find out more about me on my website.

Got another question? Email us!