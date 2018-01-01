Unique Features
Markdown is great, but serving as your documentation's medium is not what it was designed for. UnMarkDocs is the perfect solution.
Markdown on steroids
We give superpowers to Markdown, so you can give superpowers to your documentation.
# UnMarkDocs Flavoured Markdown
*[UFM]: [UnMarkDocs Flavoured Markdown] extends Markdown while adding custom syntax
that makes working with documentation simpler.
## Example
``` javascript
var demo = "This would show highlighted Javascript code with a copy button";
```
!!! info
# Infobox
This would show an alert in a charming blue color, to let you know everything is OK.
!!!
![This will render a YouTube video](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ)
![It also works with Vimeo...](https://vimeo.com/51896917)
![And with GitHub Gists](https://gist.github.com/m1guelpf/0a6d0853cff77e77356e6b9b9e52a41d)
| We | Also |
| ------ | ------ |
|Support | Tables |
To get the complete picture, click the button in the upper right corner of this code block.
Give it a try
Want to give it a spin? Create a gist with some Markdown and click the button below to render it.
Make your life easier
Mantaining documentation is hard, so focus on that and we'll take care of the rest.
-
less
Complexity
Forget about the hassle of creating a website for your documentation, and let us handle everything for you.Walk the simple road
-
more
Power
Unleash the power of embedding, alerts, code highlighting... and take your documentation to the next level.Check the spec
-
less
Work
Stop manually updating your documentation's website and start enjoying our auto-updating feature.Start saving time
Our Plans
Love open source? We do too! Don't? We got you covered!
Open Source
$0
- Unlimited open-source repositories
-
- GitHub Integration
- UnMarkDocs subdomain for every project
-
- UFM support
- Minimal UnMarkDocs branding
Premium
$5 /month
- Unlimited open-source repositories
- Unlimited private repositories
- GitHub Integration
- UnMarkDocs subdomain for every project
- Custom domains
- UFM support
- Completely whitelabeled page
What are you waiting for?
Stop scrolling through our landing page, and start enjoying your beautiful new documentation!
FAQ
You have questions? We have answers!
What makes UnMarkDocs special?
Most documentation hosting services require you to write your documentation right into their platform, and to use complicated languages to format them. Instead, we get your documentation from GitHub, and let you use all the customizations Markdown provides, and even more with our markdown flavour.
Who made UnMarkDocs?
Glad you asked! I'm Miguel Piedrafita, a 16-year-old who loves to code. You can find out more about me on my website.